Elsie B. Simmers, 89, of Franklin, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday, May 29, 2023.

She was born in Clarion County on February 13, 1934 to the late Benjamin B. and Alice E. (Shanafelt) Bish.

Elsie loved church and attended worship at the former Franklin Salvation Army.

She liked making others happy, putting the needs of others before her own.

Elsie enjoyed cooking, taking care of children, and the companionship of her animals.

She was a dedicated homemaker throughout her life, taking care of her family.

She was married on April 14, 1956 to Foster L. Simmers, and he preceded her in death in November of 1987.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Bushaw and Betty Simmers, both of Franklin; and a son, David Fox, of Polk; five grandchildren: Danny Bushaw Jr. and his wife Anita, Jeremy Bushaw and his wife Shauna, Bailee Carroll and husband Travis, Kassandra Frawley and husband Darren, and Trista Walters and husband Adam; and nine great-grandchildren.

Elsie is also survived by a brother, Benjamin J. Bish and his wife Gerri; a sister, Iva Bish; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several siblings.

Visitation will be held Thursday (June 1) from 1 – 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Thursday at 2 p.m.

Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

To express online condolences to Elsie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

