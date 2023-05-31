Featured Local Job: Draftsman

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc. has an opening for a draftsman position.

Position Overview:

Our company is seeking an experienced draftsman to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing fabrication and erection drawings for above ground storage tanks and pressure vessels. The candidate should be able to work independently and as part of a team, and be capable of producing high-quality drawings with a focus on accuracy and attention to detail.

Responsibilities:

Develop fabrication and erection drawings for above ground storage tanks and pressure vessel in accordance with API 650 standards and ASME Codes.

Collaborate with engineers and project managers to ensure that drawings are accurate and meet project requirements.

Review project specifications, design drawings, and other documentation to ensure completeness and accuracy of information.

Work with project teams to identify and resolve any issues or concerns that arise during the drawing development process.

Provide support during fabrication and construction phases of the project as required.

Continuously update and improve drawing standards and processes to ensure the highest level of quality and accuracy.

Requirements:

Associates degree in drafting or related field, or equivalent experience.

Minimum 2 years of experience (preferred) in developing fabrication and erection drawings for above ground storage tanks and/or pressure in accordance with API 650 standards.

Proficiency in AutoCAD and other drafting software.

Strong understanding of mechanical, and structural design principles.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work well independently and as part of a team.

Attention to detail and a strong focus on accuracy.

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.

Full time position M-F 40 hours.

10 paid Holidays plus vacation.

Interested individuals can email their resume to [email protected] or in person at:

431 Kennerdell Road

Kennerdell, PA 16374

I can be reached at 814-385-6601 or by email.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.