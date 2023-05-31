Gale “Butch” Edward Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, passed away peacefully at home, on May 26, 2023.

A native of North Washington, PA, Gale was born on October 11, 1942, to the late Robert “Big Bob” Ward and Helen Stewart Bittinger.

Butch was the proud patriarch of the Bittinger Family.

His life was dedicated to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his loving wife of 60 years, and his beloved children.

He taught his family, through example, the importance of helping those in need, being involved in your community, and that the road is always the slickest right as the rain begins.

Butch served in so many ways, starting with the US Army.

He was involved with the Children’s Home Society of Florida, where he was a board member from 1978-88, was a Freemason for more than 50 years, finishing his service with the Vandora Masonic Lodge #0745, a member of the Shriners, the Scottish Rite, and the York Rite of Raleigh, and past president of the Garner Shrine Club.

Gale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann Bittinger, of Garner, NC; children, David Bittinger, of Smithfield, NC and wife, Christa and Amy Kunkle and husband, Mark, of Garner, NC; grandsons, Jason and Cody, of Smithfield, NC; stepbrother, Richard Madison and wife, Dona, of Butler, PA; nieces and nephews, Bill Bittinger and wife, Ruth, of Pittsburgh, PA, Bert Alworth and husband, Butch, of Parker, PA, Beth Gardner and husband, Mike, of Emlenton, PA, Barb Ritts and husband, Ken, of Emlenton, PA, and Bonnie Parenti, of Parker, PA; as well as several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Robert Bittinger.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford: https://mhc-oxford.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: https://www.stjude.org/.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.