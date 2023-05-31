Joyce Elaine Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, died Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born in Oil City on May 15, 1955 to the late Harold Eugene Whitling Sr. and Mary Jane (Birchard) Whitling.

Joyce was a 1973 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was of the Christian faith.

Joyce was an avid reader, enjoyed word-searches, family game nights playing games and cards, and attending the Whitling family reunions.

She worked as a caretaker in home health for C.R.I.; and also worked as a cook for Switzer’s Pisa Pizza in Clintonville and Seneca.

Joyce was married on February 1, 1975 to Wendell Daugherty, and he preceded her in death in 1995.

She is survived by a brother, Mike Whitling and his wife Kelly; three sisters, Mary Anne Borland and her husband Skip, Jodi Whitling, and Marcia Whitling; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Mark “Booner” Whitling, John Whitling, Harold “Herdy” Whitling, and Joseph Whitling; and a sister, Helen Marie Kiehl.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 3rd from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Saturday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Greg Dill, VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346; or to the Venango VNA (Hospice) Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to Joyce’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

