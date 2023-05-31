Larry T. Hetrick, 79, of New Bethlehem, died on Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home of natural causes.

Born in Baxter, Jefferson County on December 7 1943, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Alta Spare Hetrick.

He attended Summerville High School and was employed at Crawford Furniture until his retirement in 2003.

He was married to the former Keitha Himes.

She preceded him in death.

His pastimes included hunting and being in the outdoors.

Those surviving are his brothers, Kenneth (Eileen) Hetrick and Ronald Hetrick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hetrick; and his sisters, Joanne Blair and Shirley Wilkinson.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa, has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Hetrick.

There will be no services held.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

