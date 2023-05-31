Lawrence B. (Larry) Carson of Seneca, PA, beloved husband of Susan Carson since 2008, died on Memorial Day at the age of 85.

Born in Franklin on February 24, 1938 to Clarence and Louise Carson, Larry graduated from Franklin High School in 1956 and earned his college degree at Clarion State Teachers’ College.

He started his career as a steel sales representative with Franklin Steel in the early 1960s and worked there as a Product Sales Manager for 34 years before joining C&M Sales in Franklin, where he retired 16 years later.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church and served on the Boards of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce, Wanango Country Club and the Franklin Club, and was a lifetime member of the Elks Club.

On June 27, 1959, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Lou (K.L.) Heher, at St. Patrick’s Church.

Together they had five beautiful children: Christopher, Julie (Farina), John, Tim (d. 2016) and Mark, and 13 wonderful grandchildren.

K.L. passed away after a long fight with cancer in October of 2005.

In May of 2008 he married Susan and they enjoyed 15 years of watching their grandchildren grow up, marry and have children of their own.

They loved spending winters in Naples, Florida, where Larry was the uncrowned king of pickleball.

His love of sports and the friends he made along the way were hallmarks of his life, and his faith in family and friends carried him from his youngest days to his last.

In addition to his parents and K.L., he was preceded in death by his sisters Donna (Green), Nancy (Wegczynek), and Donald (John) Carson, as well as his son Timothy.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Father John L. Miller, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

The family suggests donations to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.