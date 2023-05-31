 

Local Man Accused of Attacking Woman with Pocket Knife During Domestic Dispute Waives Hearing

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

courtCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of attacking a woman with a pocket knife during a domestic incident in Clarion Township was waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 30-year-old Alex Michael Rankin, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 30, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary
– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Rankin remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion Troopers responded to a residence on Dennis Lane in Clarion Township for a domestic altercation between a known female and Alex Rankin around midnight on Tuesday, May 16.

The complaint states that Alex Rankin was under the influence of alcohol during this incident.

According to the complaint, Rankin entered the residence and was asked to leave by the victim. Rankin then pushed the victim against the wall to get past her.

Rankin removed a pocket knife out of his pants pocket and threatened to kill the victim with it, the complaint states.

Rankin was aggravated and stabbed the wall in the bedroom with the knife, the complaint indicates.

The victim was afraid and contacted a friend to call the police as she does not currently have a phone, the complaint notes.

Rankin was arraigned at 2:45 p.m. on May 16 in front of District Judge Jeffrey Miller.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

