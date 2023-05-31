 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Woman Injured After Pickup Pulls Out in Front of Her Vehicle in Cranberry Township

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured after her vehicle was struck in Cranberry Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, May 30, this crash happened at the intersection of Tarklin Road and Hill City Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 9:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Police say a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 37-year-old Keith D. McKinney, of Grove City, proceeded into the intersection from Tarklin Road after stopping for a posted stop sign.

According to police, McKinney entered the intersection without yielding to a 2019 Subaru Impreza operated by 44-year-old Lori A. Snyder, of Strattanville.

Both vehicles were able to safely move off the roadway.

Snyder reported minor injuries, but refused transport. She was using a seat belt.

McKinney was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, McKinney was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.