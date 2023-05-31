Local Woman Injured After Pickup Pulls Out in Front of Her Vehicle in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured after her vehicle was struck in Cranberry Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, May 30, this crash happened at the intersection of Tarklin Road and Hill City Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 9:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Police say a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 37-year-old Keith D. McKinney, of Grove City, proceeded into the intersection from Tarklin Road after stopping for a posted stop sign.

According to police, McKinney entered the intersection without yielding to a 2019 Subaru Impreza operated by 44-year-old Lori A. Snyder, of Strattanville.

Both vehicles were able to safely move off the roadway.

Snyder reported minor injuries, but refused transport. She was using a seat belt.

McKinney was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, McKinney was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.