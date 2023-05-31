Local Woman Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 257 regarding a local woman who was transported with injuries.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, May 30, this crash occurred around 9:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a 69-year-old Deborah Hazlett, of Knox, was unable to maintain her travel lane in a 2010 Jeep Liberty while traveling south. Her vehicle veered left across the center turn lane and into the northbound lane where it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 29-year-old Frank C. Caliguire, of Franklin.

Both vehicles’ final resting place was the northbound lane of Route 257, causing a brief closure of the roadway until they were towed.

Hazlett was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries.

Hazlett’s passenger—43-year-old Meagon L. Hazlett, of Knox—was not injured.

Caliguire was also not injured.

All three occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Hazlett was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and Minich’s Towing and Recovery.

