Man Dies After Crashing Bicycle in Venango County

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed his bicycle in Sandycreek Township early Sunday morning.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, May 30, Venango County 9-1-1 received notification of a bicycle crash at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, on Belmar Acres Road (private road) located in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

Police say the caller related to 9-1-1 that 37-year-old Christopher Smith, of Worthington, Pa., had wrecked his bicycle and was currently unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders–Community Ambulance Service, Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, and Polk Fire Department–arrived on the scene and rendered aid but were unable to revive Smith.

The Venango County Coroner’s office and State Police in Franklin were then notified at 2:05 a.m. hours and 2:12 a.m., respectively.

Smith was pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m. by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

This incident is being investigated as an accidental death, according to police.

