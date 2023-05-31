Nicewonger, Berry Win Fryburg Mayfest 2023 5K; Race Benefited Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag Club

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Jackson Nicewonger, of Leeper, and Tiffany Berry, of Oil City, were the overall male and female winners of the 2023 Mayfest’s 5K Fun Run on Friday, May 26. This year’s race benefited the Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag Club. This youth group was chosen to enhance Mayfest’s “Feel Like a Kid Again!” theme for 2023.

(Pictured above – left to right: male winners – Prince Brooks (3rd), Dane Sliker (2nd), and Jackson Nicewonger (1st); female winners – Brooke Mays (3rd), Zofia Earp (2nd), and Tiffany Berry (3rd).)

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

For the overall male winners, Jackson Nicewonger, of Leeper, was the overall male winner with a time of 19:24.98. Dane Sliker, of Tionesta, came in second with a time of 19:40.40; and Prince Brooks, of Clarion, finished with a time 19:50.14, coming in third place.

For the overall female winners, Tiffany Berry, of Oil City, was the overall female winner with a time of 21.39.56. Zofia Earp, of Seneca, came in second place with a time of 25.44.32; and Brooke Mays, of Clarion, finished with a time of 26:09.31.

Check out the RACE RESULTS at www.smileymiles.com.

For additional Mayfest 5K photos, visit ProPoint Media’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/propointmedia/

ABOUT WOLF’S CORNERS YOUTH AND AG

Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag, an agriculture-based educational program based at the Wolf’s Corners’ Fairgrounds in Tionesta, Clarion County, is a new group for youth between the ages of three and 18. It was organized sometime in 2022. The group welcomes youth in Clarion County, as well as neighboring counties, to join. Participants do not need to live on a farm or own animals to become a member; there are things for everyone to enjoy.

The program hosts monthly meetings so the youth can learn about agricultural opportunities in the community. The Youth and Ag group hosts educational programs and livestock shows throughout the year and provides various opportunities to give the youth hands-on experience with animals to improve their showmanship and market presentation skills.



(Espo Wilcox, of PA Mushroom Company, held a hands-on educational presentation on mushroom farming to the Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag group.)



(Youth & Ag members recently went on a field trip to Gruber Farms.)

How will the donations be used?

The Wolf’s Corners Recreation Association received a $25,000.00 grant from the State of Pennsylvania through the Department of Community and Economic Development for the expansion of the exhibition barn. The grant was obtained with the support of Representative Donna Oberlander, Senator Scott Hutchinson, the Washington Township Supervisors, Wolf’s Corners Fair Board, and the Wolf’s Corners Recreation Association. The 50×60 barn expansion is located at 119 Fairground Lane, Tionesta PA 16353.

The club used Tionesta Builders, Rolling Hills Metal, and Ochs Lumber for the building materials.

Donations for the building were submitted by EADS Group, Guth Forest Products, Pat Steinman Building Systems, Zimmerman Lumber, Lander’s Store, Smerkar Contracting, and J and J Feeds and Needs.

The donations from the Mayfest 5K Fun Run/Walk will help finish the club’s barn expansion, help prepare other exhibit barns for the 2023 Fair Season, as well as pay for expenses for repairs of other buildings, educational materials, and fair exhibit expenses for the members.

Livestock will be housed in the barn during fair week. All weeklong livestock shows and events will take place in the new expansion to the park.

While the Youth & Ag members show their horses, calves, goats, and rabbits during fair week, their duties extend yearlong with caring for their animals. Working with the club has taught the youth responsibility, discipline, and compassion.





During the off-season, weather permitting, Youth and Ag will be hosting livestock clinics. Youth and Ag may host events, such as Fall Brawl and Wolf’s Corners Fall Craft Show. The building will also be listed on the Township’s Emergency Plan as a location for use if needed.

