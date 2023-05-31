Slow-Moving Superload Set to Move Through Area Including Indiana, Jefferson, and Clarion and Butler Counties

INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that starting tomorrow, June 1 at 9:00 a.m., a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.

(A superload travels through Clarion County on January 19, 2022. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The superload is 136 feet long and weighs 150 tons. The load will travel on State Route 22 East to State Route 119 North in Indiana County; State Route 436 North to State Route 36 North to State Route 322 West to Interstate 80 West in Jefferson County; and continue on Interstate 80 through Clarion, Butler, Venango and Mercer Counties.

The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays.

Southern Pines Trucking, Inc. of Aliquippa, will transport the load.

Drivers should remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel approximately 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

