SPONSORED: What Happens If You Become Disabled Outside of Work Due to an Accident or Illness? Ask Burns & Burns for a Quote on Insurance.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1D4A2857 (1) (1)CLARION, Pa. – Workers’ compensation protects those who become disabled while on the job.

However, what happens if you become disabled outside of work due to an accident or illness?

Disability income insurance provides a monthly benefit of income while you are totally disabled from either sickness or an accident, and cannot work. You can think of disability insurance as insurance for your paycheck.

It could provide you with a percentage of your current income if illness or injury prevents you from working and earning a living.

The cost of disability insurance can depend on your benefit amount, benefit period, occupation, health status, age and terms of the policy. Generally, long-term disability costs about 1% to 3% of your annual salary. In order to know how much disability insurance you may need, you can use this link to Life Happens for a calculator.

Reach out to us at Burns & Burns Insurance for more information or a quote on disability insurance!

Burns & Burns is a fourth generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.

The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019.

Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings AND MORE!

With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs!

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!


