SPONSORED: What Happens If You Become Disabled Outside of Work Due to an Accident or Illness? Ask Burns & Burns for a Quote on Insurance.

CLARION, Pa. – Workers’ compensation protects those who become disabled while on the job.
However, what happens if you become disabled outside of work due to an accident or illness?
Disability income insurance provides a monthly benefit of income while you are totally disabled from either sickness or an accident, and cannot work. You can think of disability insurance as insurance for your paycheck.
It could provide you with a percentage of your current income if illness or injury prevents you from working and earning a living.
The cost of disability insurance can depend on your benefit amount, benefit period, occupation, health status, age and terms of the policy. Generally, long-term disability costs about 1% to 3% of your annual salary. In order to know how much disability insurance you may need, you can use this link to Life Happens for a calculator.
