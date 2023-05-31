 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Nearly $3K in Fraudulent Bank Transactions

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Nearly $3K in Fraudulent Bank Transactions

PSP Marienville received a report of fraudulent bank transactions 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29, on Chestnut Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the theft involved three bank transactions totaling $2,946.05 happened around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Harmony Township

Marienville-based State Police received a report of a theft that occurred in the area of Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say the theft took place sometime between Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

The victim is a 43-year-old male.

The investigation is ongoing.


