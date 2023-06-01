7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.