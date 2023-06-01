 

Area Man Seriously Injured, Airlifted to Hospital After Crashing Motorcycle on Route 68

Thursday, June 1, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life flightCHICORA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man was airlifted with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle along Route 68 on Monday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened at 11:04 p.m. on Monday, May 29, on North Main Street (State Route 68), in Chicora Borough, Butler County.

Police say 56-year-old Joseph E. Gibson, of Chicora, lost control of his 2009 Harley-Davidson FXD for unknown reasons.

The bike crashed on the side of the road where it came to final rest, police say.

Gibson suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital.

Gibson’s passenger—48-year-old Wendy E. Bellis, of Chicora—suffered possible injuries, but refused transport.

Neither Gibson nor Bellis were using helmets.

Police were assisted on the scene by Chicora Independent Hose Company and Karns City Regional Ambulance Service.


