‘Cars and Coffee’ Event Set for Saturday Morning at FUN Bank Parking Lot in Fryburg

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – “Cars and Coffee” will once again be held at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg. It is set for Saturday morning, June 3, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

A “cars and coffee” event is essentially a gathering of people and their vehicles. It is not a car show or a Cruise-In.

Community leader Jody Weaver told exploreClarion.com, “We had a good turnout for our first event last month, so we will be at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg again on Saturday, June 3. We would like to try to do this on the first Saturday of every month while the weather is nice.

“Stop in and chat. There is no need to stay the entire time. If you have work to do around your place or somewhere to go, you can still fit it in!”

There is no registration – no fees.

Weaver added, “There are 70 spaces available, so I hope the community takes advantage of this fellowship.”

Refreshments and pastries will be available.

The rain date is Saturday, June 17.

The FUN (First United National) Bank is closed on Saturdays; however, ATM and night deposit access will be available via Demseytown Road.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

