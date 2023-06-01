Clarion Baseball: Scott McManamon Earns Third All-Region Honor of ’23; Named Second Team SS by ABCA/Rawlings

CLARION, Pa. — Golden Eagle baseball’s Scott McManamon (Harrisburg, Pa., Central Dauphin) completed an all-region trifecta on Wednesday morning, when the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced that he was a Second Team All-Atlantic Region selection at shortstop.

McManamon is the first ABCA All-Region selection for the Golden Eagles since catcher Ken Morgan and outfielder Jon Kemmer earned spots on the team in 2012.

With Wednesday’s honors, McManamon finished off a hat trick of all-region honors in May.

Early in the month, he was named a second team all-region selection by the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), which is selected by the media. A week later, he was voted a Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) second team all-region pick by the sports information directors in the Atlantic Region. The ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams are voted on by members of the ABCA and is led by the NCAA Division II All-America Committee.

A First Team All-PSAC West pick at shortstop, McManamon was the offensive driver for the Golden Eagles in 2023, leading or ranking near the top of every major offensive category as he staked out his spot in the two-hole in the lineup. He hit .335 with a team-leading .961 OPS that included 22 extra-base hits, including team-highs in doubles (11) and home runs (11).

McManamon’s 11 home runs tied for the PSAC lead at the end of the regular season and broke Thomas Lavin’s program record of nine home runs set in 2021. That home run record was not the only mark that McManamon broke this year.

As dangerous on the basepaths as he was at the plate, he went 24-of-25 on steal attempts in 2023, breaking Chandler Palyas’ record of 20 steals set in 2019. The 24 stolen bags also ranked seventh in the PSAC overall and third in the PSAC West division in the regular season, behind only Seton Hill’s Jack Whalen and Vincenzo Rauso in the latter category.

McManamon was the only player in the PSAC to hit double-digit home runs and steal 20 or more bases during the 2023 regular season.

There were other statistics that held up to Golden Eagle history.

McManamon drove in a team-high 36 runs, which put him sixth for a single-season in program history. His 59 hits tied for fifth for a single-season, his 39 runs scored put him in sole possession of second place in program history, and his 103 total bases also ranked second for a season in program history.

