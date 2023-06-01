Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon-Cranberry Oat Bars

The perfect after-school snack for your kiddos!

Ingredients

3 cups quick-cooking oats

1-1/2 cups Rice Krispies



1 cup dried cranberries1/2 cup ground flaxseed1-1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup light corn syrup1/4 cup canola oil1/4 cup honey1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon salt2 teaspoons sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine oats, Rice Krispies, cranberries, flax, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and nutmeg.

-In a large saucepan, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, oil, and honey; cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla and salt.

-Stir in oat mixture; toss to coat. Press firmly into a 9-in. square pan coated with cooking spray. Combine sugar and remaining cinnamon; sprinkle over bars. Cool completely. Cut into bars.

