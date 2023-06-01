Gift from Local Clubs Helps Kids Prepare for Surgery at UPMC Northwest

SENECA, Pa. — Thanks to a donation from two local clubs, children at UPMC Northwest are receiving a comfortable and personalized experience in the operating room.

(Pictured above – from left: Fryburg Sportsman’s Club members Tom Nale and Jerry Hooper, UPMC Northwest Director of Surgical Services Patricia Boland, Clarion Rod & Gun Club member Phyllis Agnello, and Northwest Hospital Foundation Executive Director Theresa Edder.)

The Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and Clarion Rod & Gun Club donated $1,000.00 to the Northwest Hospital Foundation for the purchase of stuffed animals for children in surgery.

Stuffed animals help kids overcome some of the anxiety that goes along with surgery and enables them to learn about their operations in a fun way.

“A stuffed animal greets each child upon arrival and is used to demonstrate what will happen during the operation by the surgical team,” said UPMC Northwest Director of Surgical Services Patricia Boland. “The child gets to keep the stuffed animal throughout the procedure and take it home after discharge. It’s easy for children to feel overwhelmed or nervous about going to surgery. These fluffy friends offer the children a comforting sense of security, fostering emotional growth and resilience.”

The Northwest Hospital Foundation is seeking additional support to continue the program.

For more information, visit NorthwestHospitalFoundation.org or contact Theresa Edder, Executive Director by calling 814-676-7145 or emailing [email protected].

