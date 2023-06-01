 

PHOTOS: Fryburg Mayfest Parade, Car Cruise, and More

Thursday, June 1, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

0E20F89A- (1) (1)FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Photos captured on Saturday, May 27, at the 2023 Fryburg Mayfest Parade by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise and More…

To view additional 2023 Mayfest photos, visit ProPoint Media’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=propointmedia&set=a.790697506149939.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

