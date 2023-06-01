Police Release Details of Crash That Caused Modular Home to Fall Off Truck, Slide Across I-80

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of crash that caused a modular home to fall off a truck and slide across Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

(Photos courtesy of Tony Adamczyk)

According to a June 1 release issued by Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened at 5:44 p.m. on Friday, May 19, on Interstate 80 west in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by 49-year-old Harjinder Singh, of Fresno, CA, was in the left lane attempting to pass a 2007 Peterbilt 386 (oversized load) operated by 62-year-old Daryl Henderson, of Syracuse, IN, which was in the right lane on a slight left curve.

As Singh was attempting to pass, his truck drove into the front left mirror of the truck carrying the oversized load. The mirror went through the front right portion of the windshield on Singh’s vehicle.

Once the mirror went through the windshield, both vehicles went towards the fog line on the right side of the roadway. The Peterbilt first exited the roadway and truck-tractor portion of the unit began to rotate clockwise. It exited the roadway and proceeded onto the embankment where the vehicle slid sideways for approximately 120 feet until it came to final rest facing North.

Singh’s tractor-trailer went completely into the right lane and continued over the fog line until the vehicles separated. Singh’s vehicle then went into an embankment. It continued traveling west and stopped a short distance down the Interstate.

No injuries were reported, and both drivers were using a seat belt.

The oversized load was carrying a modular home at the time of the crash. The modular home came off of the trailer and slid across the roadway until it came to rest facing north and blocking both westbound travel lanes on I-80.

The trailer for the oversized load, which the modular home sat on, came to final rest facing west.

Singh’s tractor-trailer suffered damage to its windshield, hubcap, and a portion of the cab. It was able to be driven away from the scene.

The Peterbilt suffered disabling damage to the cab. It was towed away from the scene by Rustler’s Towing. The modular home that was positioned across Interstate 80 was also removed by Rustler’s Towing.

Police were assisted on scene by Emlenton Ambulance Service, Emlenton Fire Department, Rustler’s Towing, and PennDOT.

According to police, Singh was charged with a traffic violation.

The crash caused a portion of Interstate 80 to be shut down for several hours.

