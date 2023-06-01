Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 28

HAWTHORNE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 28 in Hawthorn Borough on Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened on Brookville Street (State Route 28) in Hawthorn Borough, Clarion County, around 12:31 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Police say 19-year-old Jenna Procious, of Hawthorn, was slowed in the right lane in a 2014 Buick Encore, preparing to make a left turn at 4805 Brookville Street.

According to police, 59-year-old Sylvia E. George, of Summerville, was unable to stop her 2014 Honda CRV and struck the rear of Procious’ vehicle.

Procious and George were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Both vehicles came to final rest on Route 28, facing north.

Police were assisted on the scene by Leadbetter Towing, Clarion Hospital EMS, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, and Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police, George was charged with a traffic violation.

