Police Searching for Rimersburg Man Accused of Robbing Teen at Gunpoint in Butler County

PETROLIA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with locating a Rimersburg man accused of robbing a teenager at gunpoint in Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers responded to the Petrolia Mini Mart on Jamison Street in Petrolia Borough, Butler County, for a report of a robbery at 5:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Police say 32-year-old James Ganoe III, of Rimersburg, allegedly ordered a victim to give him his winnings from a PA Skills Game.

According to police, Ganoe brandished two firearms when the victim refused, and he threatened to shoot the cashier and steal the money from the register if the victim did not give him the money.

The victim gave Ganoe the $10.00 in winnings, police say.

Ganoe then got gas and left the scene.

The victim is an 18-year-old Chicora man.

Police say Ganoe is riding a stolen black Harley Davidson Sportster 1200. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Ganoe’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

A photo of Ganoe has been requested.

