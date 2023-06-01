Redbank Valley Grad, Penn State Behrend Junior Samuel Hetrick Earns All-American Honors in High Jump



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (EYT/D9) — The honors keep rolling in for Samuel Hetrick.

The Redbank Valley graduate and Penn State Behrend junior placed sixth in the high jump at the 2023 NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships at St. John Fisher on Saturday.

(Pictured above, Samuel Hetrick jumps during the indoor season)

That earned him his fourth All-American honor in his career.

Hetrick cleared 2.02 meters (6 feet, 7½ inches) to tie for sixth at the Division III championships.

Hetrick became the 22nd All-American in Penn State Behrend men’s track and field history.

It’s been quite a year for Hetrick.

During the indoor season, he cleared 2.15 meters (7-½) at the All-Atlantic Region Indoor Track and Field Conference Championships at the Armory in New York City to break the Behrend record in the event.

At the NCAA Division III National Championships for indoor, he jumped 2.06 meters (6-9) to finish second.

His season-best during the outdoor season came in April when he got over the bar at 6-9¾.

