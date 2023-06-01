Robert J. “Bob” Dunkle, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Bob was born on December 7, 1947 in Oil City, a son of the late William Dunkle and Elizabeth Lauer Dunkle Harmon.

He was married to Rose Mary Cozad on May 16, 1970 in Oil City.

She preceded him in death on May 23, 2016.

Bob was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1965.

He was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Bob had been employed at Sasol (formerly Merisol) in Oil City for 40 years until his retirement from there in 2009.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He enjoyed his daily walks, his pet dog “Rusty”, reading papers and doing crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his daughter, Ronda Terrill and husband Ralph of Oil City; two grandsons, Dylan Robert Terrill and wife Nicole of Wyoming, and Cole Emery Terrill of Plumer; a great granddaughter, Riley Terrill; a brother, William Dunkle and wife Margie of Pleasantville; a sister, Jean Gregg and husband Jason of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a son, Robert J. Dunkle, Jr.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at which time full military rites will be conducted.

Interment will be in Wallaceville Cemetery.

Many thanks to the nurses and aides that took care of him at Oakwood Heights and AseraCare Hospice.

The family asks that memorials be made to AseraCare Hospice 12664 Route 19 South Unit 1(A) Waterford, PA 16441 or to Oakwood Heights 10 Vo-Tech Dr. Oil City, PA 16301.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.