SPONSORED: Hip Hop Camp Set for June 7-8 at Dancer’s Studio!

Thursday, June 1, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

hip hop(1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hip Hop Camp will be held on June 7th and 8th at Dancer’s Studio! Does your child want to move in a high-energy environment?

During the two-day camp, your child will learn hip hop terminology. Dancer’s Studio aims to bring out the best in each dancer by encouraging them to show his/or her personality and individuality.

This camp will not only teach hip hop dance, but it allows students to meet new friends and be more confident.

A-Jo Gallagher, owner of Dancer’s Studio, will be the Hip Hop instructor for this camp.

Click here to create an account: https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1

Once you create your account, select Summer Session to register.

Any questions please email [email protected].

Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214.

Dancer's Studio

For more information, visit Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center website here: https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/
.


