SPONSORED: Hip Hop Camp Set for June 7-8 at Dancer’s Studio!

Hip Hop Camp Set for June 7-8 at Dancer's Studio!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hip Hop Camp will be held on June 7th and 8th at Dancer’s Studio! Does your child want to move in a high-energy environment?
During the two-day camp, your child will learn hip hop terminology. Dancer’s Studio aims to bring out the best in each dancer by encouraging them to show his/or her personality and individuality.
This camp will not only teach hip hop dance, but it allows students to meet new friends and be more confident.
A-Jo Gallagher, owner of Dancer’s Studio, will be the Hip Hop instructor for this camp.
Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214.
