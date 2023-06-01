June Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region
Thursday, June 1, 2023 @ 09:06 AM
June means the start of summer vacations and outdoor fun in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.
Here are just some of the highlights of fun events happening during June in the region.
June Events
June 1-3 Groundhog Festival in Punxsutawney
June 1-4 Clarion’s Big Outdoors-Summer Fest in downtown Clarion
June 3 Spring Fest at Quiet Creek Herb Farm in Brookville
June 3 Rail 66 Bike Time Trial in Leeper
June 3 Car & Bike Show at The Sigel Hotel in Cook Forest
June 3 Ride Into Summer’23 ATV/UTV Ride in Kersey
June 3 Sunset at the Winery with Night Train at Laurel Mountain Winery
June 3-4 Herb & Fiber Festival at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest State Park
June 3-4 Hazen Flea Market
June 4 Children’s Fishing Derby at Tom’s Run in Cook Forest State Park
June 5-8 Farm for a Day Camp at Big Maple Farms in Ridgway
June 8-17 Fahetg Dramatic Society at Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts
June 9-10 Smoke on the Mountain BBQ Competition in Kersey
June 9-10 Rodeo at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knoxdale
June 9-11 Forest County Bigfoot Festival in Marienville
June 10 An Evening of Cabaret & Dancing with Judi Figel at Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts in Foxburg.
June 10 Second Saturday Concert with Darkwater Duo & Company in Emporium
June 10 The Race Against Wine at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville
June 10-11 French Indian War Encampment at Cook Forest State Park
June 10-11 Snake Hunt at Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club
June 10-17 Brookville Laurel Festival in downtown Brookville
June 11 Rush Touring Late Models & 410 Boss Sprints at Knox Raceway
June 11 Autorama car show in downtown Brookville
June 15-17 Exposition & Flea Market at Coolspring Power Museum in Coolspring
June 16-18 A.B.A.T.E. of PA State Party in Hazen
June 16 Strawberry Festival in Ridgway
June 17 Smoker’s Insane Music Fest in Emporium
June 17 Sunset at the Winery with Kurt Thomas at Laurel Mountain Winery
June 17 Victory in the Valley at Redbank Valley Municipal Park
June 17-18 Greenberg Cadillac Museum Open in Brookville
June 18-24 Ag & Youth Fair in Sykesville
June 18-24 Cowboy Week at Cook Forest Scenic Trail Ride and Dude Ranch
June 19-22 Horse Summer Camp at Big Maple Farms in Ridgway
June 19-24 Ridgway Fireman’s Carnival in Ridgway
June 22-25 Mega Monsters Concert at Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville
June 24 Cruise for the Cure at Clarion County Airport
For a complete list of events, go to VisitPAGO.com/Events or scan the QR Code below.
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
