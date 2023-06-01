 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Junior Golf Clinic

Thursday, June 1, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


junior golfRENO, Pa. (EYT)– Wanango Country Club Junior Golf Clinic begins June 29th and is open to kids age seven through sixteen.

Instruction will be given by several experienced golfers in all parts of the golf game including driving, chipping, and putting. Both irons and woods will be used.

Groups will be kept small to maximize instruction.

The golf clinic will take place:

  • Thursday, June 29th
  • Thursday, July 6th
  • Thursday, July 13th
  • Thursday, July 20th
  • Thursday, July 27th

Ages 7-10 session will run from 9:00 a.m.to 10:00 am.

Ages 11-16 session will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information or to register call the pro shop at 814-676-8133 and select option 1.

The cost $75.

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pennsylvania 16343.

Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.

junior golf2


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.