State Police: 651 Crashes, Four Fatalities in Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 26-29.

Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Troopers made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations to include 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

More information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

