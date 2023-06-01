With deep sadness the family of Trevor G. Kaber, 52, of Lewis Run, announces that he has passed away on March 4, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh; after a courageous medical battle.

He was born on October 6, 1970 in Oil City; a son of Dale Kaber and the late Sandra Neely Kaber.

He was a 1989 graduate of the Keystone High School in Knox, Pa.

On November 19, 2005 in Akron, OH, he married Kristi A. Catteau; who survives.

Trevor was a member of the Sawyer Evangelical Church and he volunteered with the local American Red Cross.

He also loved photography, traveling to and touring Gettysburg and cooking.

He was most recently employed by McCourt Label prior to becoming disabled.

In addition to his wife of seventeen years, Kristi Kaber of Lewis Run and his father, Dale (Nita) Kaber of Shippenville, he is also survived by four children, Zarah Kaber of Lewis Run, Troy Kaber of Bradford, Sandra Kaber of Lewis Run and Andrea Kaber of Lewis Run; three sisters, Amy Kaber of Gracey, KY, Leigh (Jerry) Weaver of Clarksville, TN and Kerry (Joe) Kriebel of Miola; three stepbrothers, Garret (Yifang) Yount of San Francisco, CA, Steve (Elizabeth) Yount of Atlanta, GA and Dane Yount of Gettysburg; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and one great nephew.

A memorial service will take place on June 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation preceding the service at 10:00 a.m. at the Fern Trinity EC Church at 699 Golf Course Rd, Kossuth, PA 16331.

Contributions in his memory can be made to the Trinity EC Church, at 699 Golf Course Rd, Kossuth, PA 16331 or the American Red Cross, 68 Clarence St., Bradford, PA 16701.

