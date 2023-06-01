Two Local Men Face Delivery of Meth Charges Following Traffic Stop on Route 36

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local men are facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and related drug offenses following a traffic stop on Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Vanek, Jr., of Leeper, and 24-year-old Logan Rilee Parrish, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on May 8.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on February 12, 2022, on State Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Two PSP Punxsutawney troopers were traveling at the above-described location and observed a dark-colored vehicle enter Route 36 off Old Route 36.

Both troopers observed the operator of the vehicle fail to initiate a left turn signal indicating the vehicle was turning left onto State Route 36. The emergency lights on the patrol vehicle were initiated and the vehicle stopped at the 6800 Block on Route 36. The vehicle was a black Subaru Impreza with two occupants.

When one of the troopers contacted the driver and asked him for his license, registration, and insurance, the trooper observed his hands to be shaking/trembling, and he failed to make eye contact during conversation. The trooper asked where they were coming from, and the driver stated they were heading home. The trooper asked again where they were coming from, and he began his answer with: “Uh, Clarion. We were just cruising around.” The trooper asked the passenger if he had any identification, and he stated, “Uh, no, I don’t have a license.”

The passenger was identified as Logan Parrish, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, troopers immediately recognized this name as a known drug dealer mentioned by the driver, identified as Joshua Vanek Jr. on a previous incident.

While speaking with the driver and the passenger, the trooper observed a butane torch by Parrish’s feet, along with a discolored light bulb positioned by his feet, the complaint notes.

It was noted in the complaint that a hollowed light bulb with burn marks is commonly used in the smoking of methamphetamine.

It is believed this light bulb had been used to smoke methamphetamine due to the burn marks, and it was observed within close proximity to a butane torch, which is used to melt the meth, the complaint indicates.

Vanek then underwent a series of field sobriety tests.

The troopers also conducted a search of the vehicle.

The following items were found in the listed locations within the vehicle:

1. Black/silver box – found under the front passenger seat;

2. Light bulb with man-made hole and glass pipe attached – found by passenger door where the passenger’s (Parrish’s) right foot was situated;

3. Glass pipe with burn marks and crystal substance – found in black/silver box;

4. Black !Phone – found on center console;

5. White Samsung cell phone – found on passenger seat;

6. Dragon butane torch – found on passenger side floor near light bulb;

7. Red/black butane torch – found in black/silver box;

8. Black wallet containing ID for Parrish and $560.00 – found on front passenger seat;

9. Seventeen (17) small (3×5) clear plastic baggies – found in black/silver box;

10. Black digital scale with white residue – found on front passenger side floor;

11. Razor blade – found in black/silver box;

12, Small glass vial marked MECKE – found in black/silver box.

13. Clear glass bowl containing crystal residue – found in black/silver box;

14. Five small clear plastic baggies (3×5) containing suspected methamphetamine – found in black/silver box.

It was noted that Vanek was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use which was an amount equal to or less that 30 grams of marijuana.

According to the complaint, on February 18, 2022, at 9:04 a.m., Vanek came to PSP Marienville’s barracks for an interview in reference to this incident. He was read his Miranda rights and he signed the rights and waiver form. Vanek admitted to giving Parrish $80.00 in return for methamphetamine. Vanek stated that Parrish wanted $100.00, so the extra $20 he provided Parrish a ride. Vanek stated that Parrish has not had a job for quite some time and did not know of him selling any items to make the money that was found in the wallet.

The trooper received the lab report on March 3, 2022, for Vanek’s blood which was found to contain amphetamine, methamphetamine, Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and Delta-9 THC.

The crystalline substance found in the vehicle was also determined to be methamphetamine to weigh approximately 50.82 gram.

The following charges were filed against Parrish and Vanek on May 8:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Deal in Proceeds of Unlawful Act/Intent to Promote, Felony 1

– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Vanek was also charged with the following offenses:

– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)

– Marijuana-Small Amount Person Use, Misdemeanor

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary

Preliminary hearings for Vanek and Parrish are scheduled for July 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. respectively in front of Judge Bazylak.

