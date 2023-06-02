7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayMostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
SaturdayA slight chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
SundaySunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 51.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 51.
TuesdayA chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
WednesdayA chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 45.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 71.
