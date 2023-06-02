Beverly L. Hale, 81, of Tionesta, PA, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight with cancer.

Her faith in the Lord carried her through those two years.

She was born on June 5, 1941 in Tionesta Township, Forest County, PA, the middle daughter of the late Frank I. and Helen J. (Wagner) Rickenbrode.

She was very proud to have been born at the Wagner family farm.

Beverly was a 1959 graduate of the Cranberry High School in Seneca, PA.

Following graduation, she was employed as a nurse’s aide at the Oil City Hospital and then as a telephone operator for Venus Telephone Company.

In August of 1960, she moved to Tionesta, PA where she was employed as a receptionist and payroll clerk at the Evenflo plant.

While living at Tionesta, she met her future husband, Stephen E. Hale.

They were married on February 15, 1963 at the Venus EUB Church.

They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past February.

When she became a mother, she stayed home to raise her children.

After her four children were in school, Beverly became the Forest County Deputy Treasurer.

She served the residents of Forest County for 29 years.

She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Sylvania Chapter #102.

She was currently a member of the Tionesta Church of God.

She was a previous member of the Tionesta Methodist Church for over 40 years where she was active in the choir and taught Sunday School for 27 years.

She served as the Republican Chairwoman for Tionesta Borough for almost 20 years.

Beverly loved to travel with her husband in their retirement.

They spent several winters at Myrtle Beach, SC.

But her most happiest times were being together with her family for holidays and special occasions.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Hale of Tionesta, and her four children, Bruce (Denise) Hale of Smethport, Brian (Terri) Hale of Franklin, Stacey (Joe) Barnes of Tionesta, and Susan (Brian) Reib of Titusville, PA.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jacob (Rachel) Hale, Bryce Hale, Lauren Hale, Meredith Reib, Aubrey Barnes, and Owen Reib.

Four step grandchildren, Ranee (Gloria) Eichmann, Dane (Nate LaFrance) Faes, Jacob (Kali) Barnes, and Jonah (Alana) Barnes and two great grandchildren, Caleb and Kristin Barnes.

She is also survived by her exchange granddaughter, Susana (Milton) Gonzalez and two exchange great granddaughters, Lea and Brianna Gonzalez.

Beverly is survived by two sisters, Carole Stanley and Marilyn (Tom) Felmlee, three in-laws , Diane McGraw, Sam (Terrie) Hale, and Gene Hale, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Tionesta Church of God, Route 36, Tionesta, PA.

Funeral services will follow at noon with Jodi Bates Poorman, Pastor of the Tionesta Church of God and Beverly’s cousin, Pastor Samuel Wagner of Franklin Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice for their love, support, and kindness.

The family suggests the donations be made for a new playground fund in memory of Beverly Hale at Tionesta Church of God, PO Box 247 Tionesta, PA 16353.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.

