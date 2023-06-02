Central Electric Cooperative Announces 2023 ‘Good Neighbor’ Scholarship Winners

PARKER, Pa. — Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is proud to announce its 2023 Good Neighbor Scholarship winners.

The selection was based on each candidate’s merit for non-paid service to the community, church, and school.

Ten students of cooperative members will each receive a $2,500.00 scholarship to further their education in the 2023/2024 school year.

The 2023 Good Neighbor Scholarship winners are: Katelyn Bauer (North Clarion High School), Ava Formaini (Armstrong High School), Anna Gribik (Clarion Area High School), Ryleigh Henry (Franklin Area High School), Mackenzie Karnes (Cranberry Area High School), Brooke Lassinger (Seton Hill University), Shilo Lenhart (Keystone High School), McKayla McGuire (Redbank Valley High School), Ellabay Perry (Cranberry Area High School), and Natalie Ribar (Franklin Regional High School).

Good Neighbor Scholarship Program funding comes from unclaimed capital credits and does not affect member rates.

CEC would like to remind members that scholarship opportunities are available to all age groups who wish to further their education.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.

Learn more by visiting www.central.coop.

