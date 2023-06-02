Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Toffee

Here’s an easy dessert to prepare as a gift!

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups finely chopped hazelnuts

1-1/2 cups sugar



1/2 cup water1/3 cup light corn syrup1 cup butter1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon orange extract1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

-Place hazelnuts in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake at 300° until toasted, about 15 minutes; set aside.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, water, and corn syrup; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover and boil for 2 minutes. Stir in butter; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until a thermometer reads 300°-310° (hard-crack stage). Remove from heat; quickly stir in salt, baking soda, orange extract, and 1-1/4 cups toasted hazelnuts.

-Pour onto a greased baking sheet and spread to 1/4-in. thickness. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Let stand until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes; spread chocolate over toffee. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup hazelnuts. Let stand 1 hour. Break into pieces.

