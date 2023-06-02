Husband, father, educator, Dennis “Triple M” Paul McMasters, 72, of Franklin, PA, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as his family was by his side.

Denny was a faithful man who deeply loved the Lord, his wife, family and friends.

He was a voracious reader.

Denny loved immersing himself in literature, writing short stories, and appreciating the beauty of his world around him.

Denny was gifted to teach in the English Department for 32 years at Cranberry Jr/Sr High School.

He loved getting to know his students and rewarding them with movies that matched his sense of humor.

Denny was a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He received his Masters Degree in Communication from Clarion University.

It was at Clarion that he met the love of his life, Janet (Zindler) McMasters, and enjoyed being married shy of 50 years this August.

With Jan, he built a life that filled his heart with joy.

Denny was a life-long member of the Galloway United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Lori McMasters; in-laws: Beverly and George Zindler; and son-in-law, Ralph Bommer.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Zindler) McMasters; daughters: Elaine Bommer and Christine McMasters; granddaughters: Genevieve and Jovie Bommer; parents: Eula (Fry) and Boguert L. McMasters; sister, Robin and Richard Cozad.

He also loved and was blessed with brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Viewing and visitation will be Saturday, June 3rd at Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin from 10 AM to 11:30 AM.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:30 AM in the church, with Pastor Roy Gearhart, officiating.

Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Mr. McMasters by contributing to your local school district Care Closet for students and families in need.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

