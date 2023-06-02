Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

SIGN-ON BONUSES AVAILABLE

New Registered Nurse – $10,000



Experienced Registered Nurse – $15,000Paramedics – $5,000Certified/Registered Respiratory Therapist – $10,000

OPEN POSITIONS

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4 Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time

Medical Technologist – 1 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 4 Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem

EMT– 1 Per Diem

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time

Radiology Tech – 1 Full Time

Paramedic – 5 Full Time

Payroll Coordinator – Full Time

Polysomnographic Tech – 2 Per Diem

Journeyman Technician – Full Time

Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time

CT Technologist – Per Diem

Nurse Extern – 2 Per Diem

Pharmacy Tech – Part Time

Courier – Part Time

Excellent benefit package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail resume to [email protected].



