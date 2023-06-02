Featured Local Job: Mental Health Therapist

Abraxas I is has an opening for a Mental Health Therapist position.

Job Title: Mental Health Therapist

Job Code: K0068

Exemption Status: Exempt



Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Therapist is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Evaluates behavioral and emotional clients’ issues.

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Provides individual, family, and group counseling under the direction of a clinical supervisor as required and in accordance with client’s individualized treatment plan.

Conducts psycho-educational assessments under the direction of a clinical supervisor.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct client supervision and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as needed to ensure appropriate educational placement.

Interprets treatment objectives for other treatment staff members and assists with providing integrated services.

Participates in treatment team conferences regarding client behavior, diagnosis, and progress; participates in treatment planning conferences and aftercare planning for assigned clients.

Develops and updates clients’ individualized treatment plans.

Participates in data collection, monitoring, and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, such as self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, and local licensing requirements and reporting procedures.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program/facility, and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Master’s Degree from an accredited university in a clinical mental health discipline, such as: Psychology, Counseling, Clinical Social Work, Psychiatric Nursing, and Marriage and Family therapy. Master’s Degree must include clinical coursework in the foundations of behavioral health and the provisions of mental health services; field work practicum is preferred. At least one year verified post-master’s experience providing mental health treatment.

Participation and completion of mandatory in-services.

Participation in at least ten hours of documented additional in-service per year.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Working Conditions Include:

Frequently walking, standing or sitting.

Occasionally lifting/carrying or pushing/pulling sixty or more pounds in addition to bending and reaching above shoulder level.

