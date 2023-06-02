 

Great PA News Quiz: Debt Ceiling Dealbreaker, Shapiro’s Secret Schedule, and Fire in the Sky

Friday, June 2, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

j20qz69njpecshch9cg3krng38Test your knowledge of the week in news by hitting the button below.

(Photo: A hazy Philadelphia skyline is photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo credit: Heather Khalifa / Philadelphia Inquirer)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

In this week’s installment: police data, caucus rejection, off the Trump train, fire in the sky, mysterious money, and more:

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen ([email protected]) with a heads up. And good luck!


