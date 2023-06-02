Knox Man Charged for Allegedly Possessing Two Firearms While on Probation

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was charged for reportedly possessing firearms while on probation.

Court documents indicate that Clarion County Detective William Peck, IV, filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Garett Alan Zerbe, of Knox, on Wednesday, May 31, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion County Adult Probation Office conducted a home check at 3:54 p.m. on Monday, April 24, on probation client Garett Alan Zerbe at his residence on Wentlings Corners Road, in Knox, Clarion County.

When probation officers made contact with Zerbe, he answered the door in a bathrobe and stated he was sleeping. Zerbe was asked to submit to a urine drug test, and he indicated it would be positive and that he consumed alcohol and cocaine over the weekend, according to the complaint.

The probation department conducted a search of the residence. An officer went upstairs and yelled down, “there’s a weapon,” and Zerbe stated to another officer, “that’s mine,” the complaint indicates.

Zerbe stated his father gave that to him as a gift and is unsure to whom the gun is registered. The officer walked downstairs with the firearm, identified as a Ruger LCO 380 caliber semi-automatic with a magazine inserted containing ammunition in the holster, according to the complaint.

The weapon was located in Zerbe’s bedroom by a gaming system. It was cleared and unloaded for safety. Zerbe then indicated the firearm was not his, and that it was his girlfriend’s. Zerbe then told the officer to go upstairs to the walk-in closet in the bathroom. The officer then located a second firearm, a Ruger LC9S 9mm, in the closet under a t-shirt with a magazine inserted containing ammunition, the complaint states.

Zerbe was aware that he is not allowed to possess firearms due to him signing a Prohibited Person Notification form on October 9, 2019, notifying him he cannot own, purchase, or possess a firearm, the complaint indicates.

The probation department also seized numerous knives, one of which contained brass knuckles on the handle, and a box of 9mm Winchester rounds and five rounds of 380 ammunition, the complaint notes.

An arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, on the following charge in front of Judge Heeter:

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

