Live Entertainment Set for Friday, Saturday at TrAils To Ales II
Friday, June 2, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.
Crush will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
The Brando Rae band is slated for Saturday, June 3.
Both performances will start at 7:30 p.m.
Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.