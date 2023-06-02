Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Rt. 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.

Mary Jane was born in Lamartine on February 23, 1937.

She was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Dorothy Beals Dittman.

She was a 1955 graduate of Keystone High school in Knox and was a long-time member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Emlenton.

In her early years Mary Jane had been employed as a teller at Northwest Bank in Emlenton.

She was later employed as a nurse’s aide at Laurel Manor in Emlenton and as a school van driver.

She enjoyed sitting on the porch visiting with family and friends, going to the flea market at Hazen, cooking, knitting, crocheting, and reading her Bible.

Mary Jane’s favorite sweet treat was chocolate covered cherries.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Daryl J. Mullen. Mr. Mullen passed away February 20, 2021.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis E. Mullen and his wife, Mary, and John D. Dittman, all of Nickleville; two grandchildren, James Mullen and his wife, Emily of Burney CA and Bethany Terwilliger and her husband, US Army SGT. Mathew Chase Terwilliger of Fort Polk, LA. two great grandchildren, Lacey Rae and Lana Rose terwilliger; a brother, Eugene Dittman and his wife, Shirley of Newton Falls, OH and John Dittman of Binghamton, NY; a sister, Nancy McClintock and her husband, Robert of Reno; her brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Dittman, Phyllis Dittman, Judy Dittman, Mary Frances Dittman, Kenneth Mullen, Gary and Charlene Mullen, and Janet and Lloyd Stephens, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John K. Mullen; her siblings, Kenneth, Jim, Bob, Walt, Don, Bill, Harry, David, and Dorothy Belle Dittman and an infant sister, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at AseraCare Hospice, especially, Mary Jane’s caregivers, Kayla, Amy, Angie, Stacy, and Melody.

Friends will be received at the Fellowship Baptist Church 3727 Oneida Valley Rd., Emlenton from 10am-12pm Saturday.

A funeral service will follow from the church at 12:15 pm with the Rev. Jacob Langdon, church pastor, officiating.

Entombment will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton.

Memorial Contributions in Mary Jane’s name may be made to AseraCare care hospice 12664 US-19 Unit 1A, Waterford, PA 16441 or Fellowship Baptist Church.

To send a condolence please visit www.hilefh.com.

