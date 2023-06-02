Police: Serial Burglar Identified in Yet Another Burglary

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing a sixth set of charges for yet another accusation of burglary… this time in Jefferson County.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 33-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, Mercer County, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Friday, May 26:

Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Attempt – Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Strausser used a pry bar to gain access to a business along State Route 36 in Clarington sometime between the dates of March 6 at 6:00 p.m. and March 7 at 6:00 a.m. and stole a safe containing $1,000.00 in cash with a total estimated value of $1,350.00.

During this crime, Strausser caused damage with a pry bar to the front door and a cash register with estimated damage of $600.00. During the same time frame, Strausser attempted to gain access into another business located along State Route 36 in Cooksburg using a pry bar and caused damage to a glass door with a metal frame with estimated damage of $2,500.00, the complaint states.

Also during the same time frame, Strausser caused damage to a wooden money box and a master lock which was located on a wood stand, directly across the roadway from the above-mentioned business in Clarington, with a total estimated damage of $25.00, the complaint indicates.

During this investigation, it was found that Strausser was developed as the suspect. It was discovered that during night/morning of March 6 and March 7, several other burglaries were committed with the same circumstances in the area of these crimes, the complaint notes.

Strausser was seen on surveillance footage at the Cooksburg business, prying the door, attempting to open and gain access. The video surveillance is labeled “front pumps” time stamped March 6 at 11:29 p.m. In the video, a small SUV is seen parked facing south along Route 36 after shutting off its headlights. One male is seen exiting the driver’s side door and walking across the street towards the front of the store, the complaint states.

It is noted that this vehicle matches the description of a vehicle connected in numerous other recent burglaries in this area. The vehicle was identified as a Chevrolet Trax, the complaint indicates.

The other significant footage was labeled “front entrance” and time stumped for March 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m. A male is seen wearing low cut sneakers with multiple stripes on the side, a long sleeve shirt with a bear on the center labeled “Clear Creek,” and long sweat/jogger type pants, the complaint notes.

The male appears to be wearing a beanie and face scarf. He also appears to be holding a flashlight and a pry bar. The clothing worn by Strausser during these crimes was linked to several other burglaries committed in the area. All the burglaries in the area had been linked to a dark colored Chevrolet Trax with PA registration via surveillance footage. The vehicle utilized in the commission of this offense is a dark blue Chevrolet Trax owned by Strausser’s girlfriend, the complaint states.

A consent search was conducted on the Chevrolet Trax and a suitcase belonging to Daniel Strausser was found. A search warrant was executed on the suitcase. During the search, several pieces of clothing were found linking Strausser to the burglaries, including the bear sweatshirt with “Clear Creek” and Adidas sweat/jogger type pants, the complaint indicates.

A search warrant was executed on the camp belonging to Strausser’s family and the shoes matching those in the surveillance footage were found. During a canvass of the camp, a neighbor verified Strausser was staying at his family’s camp the evening of these crimes and had left late in the evening on March 6, and returned at some point on March 7 in the early morning hours, the complaint notes.

Strausser’s girlfriend also provided stolen property that was given to her by Strausser, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on March 8, 2023, at 2:05 p.m., Strausser was interviewed and reportedly confessed to committing this incident along with several other related crimes in the area.

Strausser related he needed money for his attorney for a previous unrelated offense. He was again interviewed at a later date and related he was looking for money as he was struggling financially, the complaint notes.

A search warrant was executed on the contents of Strausser’s phone and Facebook messages were found containing a conversation with his girlfriend where he states he “only got cash” and was doing “gangster (expletive),” the complaint states.

Strausser is awaiting a preliminary hearing for this case.

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail awaiting trial for five alleged burglaries in Clarion County.

Preliminary hearings for those five cases are scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 1:15 p.m., with Judge Tim Schill presiding.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Alleged Serial Burglar Identified in Fifth Farmington Township Burglary

FOUR-FOR-FOUR: Area Man Identified in Fourth Farmington Township Burglary

THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM: Area man Identified in Third Farmington Township Burglary

Police Identify Suspect in Farmington Township Burglary

Police: Area Man Identified in Second Farmington Township Burglary

Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in String of Burglaries in Farmington Township

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.