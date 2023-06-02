 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: 5-Year-Old Victim of Harassment in Millcreek Township

Friday, June 2, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police Car - SideCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Five-Year-Old Victim of Harassment in Millcreek Township

According to a report released on Thursday, June 1, PSP Clarion investigated a harassment incident that occurred on Millcreek Drive in Millcreek Township, Clarion County, at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Police say the victim is a five-year-old male from Strattanville.

No further details were released.

Criminal Mischief in Limestone Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of criminal mischief at 11:25 p.m. on Monday, May 29, on Olean Trail in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 27-year-old Summerville woman created scratches a front window, which is valued at $500.00.

The victim is a 31-year-old Strattanville man.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.