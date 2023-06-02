United Way of Clarion County to Co-Host ‘Opportunity in the Arts’ on June 5

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts and United Way of Clarion County is hosting Opportunity in the Arts on Monday, June 5, at the Butler Little Theater.

The free event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public; however, RSVP is requested to 724-840-5688 or email [email protected].

Opportunities in the Arts will bring together the three community partners to discuss the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts’ investments throughout the PCA’s Region 13 of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about available art funding for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations in our area. They will also be able to talk to current and past grant recipients and discuss guidelines and application processes.

Representing Folk & Traditional Arts is Lindsay Herring, Folklorist of PA Rural Arts Alliance. The goals of the Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership are to investigate, document, present, sustain, and promote the folk and traditional art of Pennsylvania to celebrate our diverse heritage.

Arts in Education will be presented by Jeff Wacker, Coordinator of Arts-in-Education Services, ArtsPath at IUP.

The PCA’s Arts in Education Division enables artists to help others explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills in a variety of educational, community, and institutional settings.

PA Partner in the Arts, Melissa Fulton, Executive Director of United Way of Clarion County will discuss available grant funding used to support a wide variety of community arts activities by not-for-profit organizations and individual artist entrepreneurs including the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Grant and the newly released Creative Sector Flex Fund.

For more information, visit event’s Facebook page.

The Butler Little Theater is located at 1 Howard Street in Butler.

