7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
