7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, June 3, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
