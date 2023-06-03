Church Youth Group Excels at Lads to Leaders Mid-Atlantic Convention

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The youth group at the Church of Christ in Summerville recently returned from the highly anticipated Lads to Leaders Mid-Atlantic Convention held in Altoona on Saturday, May 27, with a multitude of medals and ribbons in hand.

According to a news release issued by the Church of Christ in Summerville, the convention proved to be a remarkable showcase of the group’s dedication, talent, and commitment to their faith.

The convention, which attracted participants from various congregations across the northeast United States, provided an invaluable platform for young individuals to showcase their leadership skills, engage in meaningful service, and deepen their spiritual journey. Under the guidance and support of their mentors, the youth group members eagerly participated in a range of competitive events, demonstrating their remarkable abilities and passion for their faith, the release said.

The youth from Summerville earned medals and ribbons in several categories, including Bible Bowl, Song Leading, Speech, Bible Reading, Art, Vodcasting, and Podcasting.

Their commitment to studying and understanding God’s Word was truly evident throughout the convention, the release noted.

“We are incredibly proud of our youth group and their outstanding accomplishments at the Lads to Leaders Mid-Atlantic Convention,” said Corry Riley, a youth group leader. “Their dedication, hard work, and amazing representation of Jesus are a testament to their strong faith and commitment to serving God.”

The convention not only provided an avenue for friendly competition but also fostered an environment of growth, learning, and fellowship.

The next Lads to Leaders Mid-Atlantic Convention will be held on May 18 & 19, 2024, at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. The theme will be “I Am Not Ashamed.”

To learn more about the Summerville Church of Christ, visit www.svpacoc.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.