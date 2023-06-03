Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cannoli Dip

Break up some ice cream waffle shells to use as “chips and dip”!

Ingredients

1 carton (15 ounces) of whole-milk ricotta cheese

4 ounces cream cheese, softened



3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar1 tablespoon finely chopped candied citron1 tablespoon grated lime zestOptional: mini ice cream sugar cones, mini chocolate chips

Directions

-Beat together the first five ingredients. If desired, scoop or pipe the ricotta mixture into mini cones and sprinkle with chocolate chips and additional lime zest.

