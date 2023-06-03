Elizabeth S. Williams, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital.

Born April 2, 1946 in Franklin, PA, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Patsy B. and Louise (Moyer) Stroupe.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband William J. Williams, her brother William H. Stroupe, her sister Helen L. Fiddler and by her infant brother Thomas B. Stroupe.

She leaves behind a legacy of love through her two sons, of whom she was most proud, William R. Williams and his wife, Laura, and David L. Williams and his wife, Heather.

Elizabeth was a proud and devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren, Alison, Rachel, William, and Erin, who brought her immense joy and happiness.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Keystone High School’s Class of 1964, and was a member of Edenburg Presbyterian Church located in Knox, PA.

Elizabeth went on to have a successful career as a performance analyst with Highmark Insurance Company, retiring in 1997.

She also held the distinguished position as a Congressional Liaison for Blue Shield, where she used her intelligence and dedication to serve her community.

Elizabeth ‘s retirement years were filled with joy as she took on an active role in raising her four beloved grandchildren.

This period was the happiest time in her life, as she cherished every moment spent with her family.

Elizabeth’s love for her family knew no bounds, and she was fiercely protective of them.

In her free time, she enjoyed caring for her houseplants, knitting, crocheting, and sewing, often creating beautiful blankets for her loved ones.

Elizabeth expressed her creative side through painting, drawing and was a gifted pianist.

Her attention to detail and passion for her craft were evident in everything she created.

She also enjoyed sharing her love for history with her grandchildren, often taking them on trips to local historical sites.

Throughout her life, Elizabeth was known for her loving, kind, and intelligent nature.

She was known to be a peacekeeper and was often affectionately referred to by her father as Duchess.

She had an incredible ability to connect with people and make them feel valued and appreciated.

Her warm presence and genuine care for others will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg with visitation held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

Burial will take place at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, the family would request memorial contributions to the ASPCA www.aspca.org.

